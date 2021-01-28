JSO investigating fatal accident at JaxPort

JSO described the vehicle as being similar in size to a semi-truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal accident at Jacksonville Port Authority.

JSO said a woman was working on the side of a pier near one of the cargo ships Thursday afternoon when she was hit by a vehicle. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died, according to JSO.

The vehicle that hit the victim was a truck used to transport containers throughout the port. JSO described the vehicle as being similar in size to a semi-truck.

The woman was a JaxPort tenant and not an actual employee, JSO said. She was the only person injured during the incident.

JSO said they believe the incident was "purely accidental."

Detectives are currently viewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses.