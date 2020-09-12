Construction worker falls 10 stories, dies in Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach Police said a construction worker fell 10 stories from a condo complex on the 1900 block of 1st Street North Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A construction worker who died Wednesday after falling 10 stories from a Jacksonville Beach condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach has now been identified.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said 49-year-old Paul Knight fell from a 10-floor balcony. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to the 1900 block of 1st Street North at 11:38 a.m.

Knight was working at the Pelican Pointe Condominiums, police said. He was wearing a safety harness, but at some point it became dislodged.

JFRD crews pronounced Knight dead on the scene, police said. Occupational Safety and Health Administration representatives were notified of the incident.