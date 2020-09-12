Construction worker falls 10 stories, dies in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A construction worker who died Wednesday after falling 10 stories from a Jacksonville Beach condominium complex in Jacksonville Beach has now been identified.
The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said 49-year-old Paul Knight fell from a 10-floor balcony. The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department was called to the 1900 block of 1st Street North at 11:38 a.m.
Knight was working at the Pelican Pointe Condominiums, police said. He was wearing a safety harness, but at some point it became dislodged.
JFRD crews pronounced Knight dead on the scene, police said. Occupational Safety and Health Administration representatives were notified of the incident.
Jacksonville Beach Police said they do not suspect foul play in Knight's death.