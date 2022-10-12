Community organization identifies 17-year-old killed in Woodstock shooting

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A community organization advocating against crime along the First Coast has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area last month.

MAD DADS Jacksonville Chapter says Elijah McDonald, 17, was shot to death on Sept. 27.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Woodstock neighborhood, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police say officers responded to the 2700 block of Sophia Street around 1:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived they found a young man with multiple gunshot wounds.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.