JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night.
Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street.
When they arrived, police say they located a young man in his early to mid-20s with a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated but later died, according to JSO.
Police are canvassing the area to look for any potential video or witnesses.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.