JSO: One dead after shooting in Woodstock area, police looking for leads

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated but later died, according to JSO.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are looking for information after a deadly shooting in the Woodstock area Tuesday night.

Around 3:50 p.m., The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Detroit Street and W. 3rd Street.

When they arrived, police say they located a young man in his early to mid-20s with a gunshot wound. That man was rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated but later died, according to JSO.

Police are canvassing the area to look for any potential video or witnesses.