JSO Corrections Officer charged with battery after 'some sort of fight' on the Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Corrections officer was arrested for battery and improper exhibition of firearm over the weekend.

Brandon Freeman, 30, was arrested July 17, said Undersheriff Nick Burgos at a press conference Thursday.

Freeman has been with JSO around five years, Burgos said.

"It happened on the Northside, near the boat ramp, some sort of fight," Burgos said.

No more details were given.