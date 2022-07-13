JSO corrections officer arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child

Zachary Kovach has been arrested for lewd or lascivious molestation of a child, which is a felony charge.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been arrested for sexually abusing a child under 12-years-old, according to police.

JSO held a briefing on Wednesday morning about the arrest of one of their officers, 39-year-old Zachary Kovach. He is facing felony charges for lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Kovach began working for JSO in February of 2021. He will be terminated following his arrest, JSO said.