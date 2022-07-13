JSO corrections officer arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office corrections officer has been arrested for sexually abusing a child under 12-years-old, according to police.
JSO held a briefing on Wednesday morning about the arrest of one of their officers, 39-year-old Zachary Kovach. He is facing felony charges for lewd molestation of a child and the unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Kovach began working for JSO in February of 2021. He will be terminated following his arrest, JSO said.
The FBI and the State Attorney's Office are both working on the investigation with JSO.