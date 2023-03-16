JSO says officers involved in controversial traffic stop did not break the law

The department released two body camera videos after complaints that the officers involved in the incident violated the agency's use of force policy.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has says that officers involved in a controversial traffic stop on Tuesday did not break the law.

Natra Jones was initially stopped by a JSO officer on March 14, 2023. The stop was near Edward Waters University.

After reviewing the body camera video from Tuesday's traffic stop, authorities concluded the officers did not violate Florida law or the sheriff's office policy.

JSO released a statement on Wednesday in relation to the incident:

"Yesterday afternoon, Sheriff Waters was notified by concerned citizens of an incident involving the use of force by Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers that had occurred the evening prior. Since that notification, the Sheriff, senior staff members, and members of the Professional Oversight Unit have reviewed the available reports and body worn camera footage associated with this incident.

Based on this thorough examination, this administration has concluded that the officers involved did not violate Florida law or Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office policy by their actions. This agency understands and is sensitive to the community’s concern regarding police use of force. Cognizant of that and in keeping with this administration’s commitment to openness and transparency, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has today publicly released the relevant body worn camera footage pertaining to this incident. The footage from the officers involved has been made available at the following links..."

In one of the videos, police appear to initially stop Jones for tinted windows, expired tags and tags not assigned to the car he was driving. The officer who stopped Jones later learned his driver's license was suspended.

Jones declined to have his vehicle searched.

In the video, Jones was told he had two options; let the officers search his vehicle or the K-9 will instead. The K-9 officer said there was strong smell in Jones' car. Jones was detained.

After a pat down and an attempt to put handcuffs on Jones, the video shows that a struggle ensued, during which, Jones is punched and tased. Police stated that they were looking for a hard object in Jones' pants, and it was described as a hard plastic rod.

In the video, they say Jones had a substance in his underwear.

First Coast News reached out to Jones' family for comment. His sister said he recently bonded out, but he was supposed to go to the hospital because his face is "black and swollen".

She also mentioned Jones cannot move his left arm.