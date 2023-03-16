JSO looking for tips in cold case stabbing of Brandy Lea Beverly

Police say eventually the leads stopped, and without further information available, the case went cold.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office started a new campaign this week that features cold cases in an effort to solicit tips and help bring closure to those impacted by the crimes.

This month’s spotlight is on Brandy Lea Beverly.

JSO says on Feb. 16, 2000, officers responded to the 5700 block of Connie Jean Road on the city’s Westside in reference to a reported death.

Upon arrival, officers located the body of 23-year-old Beverly. She appeared to have been beaten and stabbed to death.

An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that her death was a homicide.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives continued following up leads extensively for several years following the crime. During which time, police say those potential leads were investigated, and several individuals were interviewed in the process.

Police say eventually those leads stopped, and without further information available, the case went cold.

Beverly was the mother to four young children and was loved by her family.

Anyone having any information related to Brandy Beverly’s death is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email us at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.