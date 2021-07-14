Deputies: Aiden Fucci's notebook full of 'violent,' 'satanic' drawings

The report says the drawings had satanic themes, including a pentagram, as well as violent depictions of women.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Warning: The details in this story are disturbing

Disturbing new details are coming to light after a massive document release pertaining to the Aiden Fucci murder investigation.

Fucci, 14, is accused of stabbing Durbin Crossing neighbor and Patriot Oaks Academy classmate Tristyn Bailey to death on Mother's Day of 2021 in St. Johns County.

According to a recently obtained incident report, SAPD located a notebook belonging to Aiden Fucci during the execution of a search warrant that included "drawings of violent nature."

One of the drawings appeared to show a female with red exes over her breasts and genitals, as well as what appeared to be severed arms with blood coming out, the incident report says.

Photographs were taken of the drawings by police.

Among the documents were the Medical Examiner's findings which concluded that Bailey was stabbed 114 times. Thirty-five of the wounds were to her head and neck, the report states. The other wounds were to her torso, chest, back and upper extremities, the report states.

This information is part of a massive docuemnt release. First Coast News is going through those documents and will provide updates on our website as the information is processed by our investigative team.

Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, has also been charged in connection to the case. She's accused of tampering with evidence for allegedly washing out her son's bloodstained jeans. She has also pleaded not guilty.

According to police, Fucci stabbed Tristyn 114 times. The case was initially reported as a missing person case, and Fucci was questioned in that investigation. Police say he told investigators he got into a fight with Tristyn and pushed her forcefully to the ground, where she hit her head.