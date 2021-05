The fire is happening in the 1600 block of 36th Street, just off Moncrief Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is on the scene of a house fire near the Royal Terrace area of the city.

The fire is happening in the 1600 block of 36th Street, just off Moncrief Road. Crews on the scene report that a fire is showing, according to the JFRD.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire. There are no injuries.