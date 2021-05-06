Jacksonville firefighter transported to hospital after battling fire on Restlawn Drive

The fire happened in the 16500 block of Restlawn Drive.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says one of its firefighters has been transported to the hospital after helping put out a house fire on Restlawn Drive Thursday afternoon.

Crews responded to the fire in the 16500 block of Restlawn Drive shortly after 2 p.m.

JFRD said crews were able to get the fire under control and the red cross was requested on scene for two adults.

No other details about the fire or the extent of the firefighter's injuries have been released at this time.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.