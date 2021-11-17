Funeral arrangements for JFRD Engineer Michael Freeland announced

Michael Freeland was working at the scene of a traffic crash around 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. He was trying to rescue a person from the crash when he collapsed.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The funeral arrangements for a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department engineer who died last week trying to rescue a woman have been finalized.

Michael Freeland was working at the scene of a traffic crash around 1 a.m. on Nov. 11. He was trying to rescue a person from the crash when he collapsed and later died.

“He’s a loving guy, always in a positive attitude," Darius Holsey described Freeland, his cousin and fellow firefighter said. "Everybody loved him,"

A public viewing for Freeland will be Friday at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral will be Saturday at the church beginning at 11 a.m.

It is unclear if the funeral will be open to the public. However, he will have a full JFRD escort from the funeral to the cemetery.

On Monday, several firefighters showed their support for Freeland's family during a tribute run.