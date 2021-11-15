Jacksonville firefighters walk to remember, honor one of their own

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue engineer Michael Freeland died while trying to rescue a person from a wrecked moving truck last week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of firefighters and family members of Michael Freeland gathered Monday night to honor him. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue engineer died while trying to rescue a person from a wrecked moving truck last week.

After bowing their heads together in prayer, loved ones of Freeland walked a mile under the lights along the St. Johns River.

“He’s a loving guy, always in a positive attitude," Darius Holsey described Freeland, his cousin and fellow firefighter said. "Everybody loved him,"

The 36-year-old was with JFRD for seven years.

“He’s a first responder, he’s here for the city," Darius Holsey said. "Hopefully the city comes out for him."

However, it wasn’t just those who were from Jacksonville or knew Freeland that put on their sneakers and boots, a 10-year-old from Central Florida actually set up the run.

Zechariah Cartledge’s organization, Running 4 Heroes, honors fallen first responders from around the country with a one mile run.

“It means so much to us, because Michael is our hero. And just to know that people outside of just the Jacksonville community are coming together to celebrate his life and what he sacrificed means so much to us," Freeland's cousin Lakeshia Holsey said. "We’re proud of what he’s done for the community. We’re proud that he saved so many lives.”

Freeland’s family says the tribute was needed after a difficult past few days.

“We were devastated, but tonight we feel a lot of hope. We’re happy. We’re proud of him. We’re proud of the life he lived," Lakeshia Holsey said. "We thank God for Michael, we thank God for his life and legacy.”