JFRD employee runs over fence, smashes into homeowner's metal shed

There is no record of an arrest, but the driver was given a citation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A homeowner woke up to the sound of someone running over their fence and smashing into a metal shed.

It happed on Feb. 2 near the Cherokee Lakes neighborhood on the 400 block of Ashcroft Landing Drive. The car was sitting under debris and it was heavily damaged. The person who owns the property told First Coast News, the crashed happened at around 10:30 p.m.

They also mentioned how the driver damaged three car ports and a boat trailer. The property owner declined to go on camera, however, they said the driver was seen walking away from the incident.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, in an incident report, police believe this was related to prior calls about a reckless driver.

The incident report also shows the driver damaged nearly 30 feet of the homeowner's fence. As soon as officers found out the car belonged to someone who works for the city, 'Integrity' was contacted.

First Coast News learned the driver works with the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. Records showed a citation was given to "Christopher Lewis." The 37-year-old was cited for "leaving the scene without giving information. More than $50 damage."

First Coast News reached out to Lewis, but no one responded. JFRD said it was aware of the situation. However, the department's spokesperson said they declined commenting because it is an active investigation.