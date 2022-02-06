Car crashes into St. Johns County home Sunday morning

No one was injured in the crash. The St. Johns County Fire Rescue determined the home was livable following an inspection.

A car crashed into a house Sunday morning in St. Johns County.

According to St. Johns County Fire Rescue, the crash happened at Woodlawn Road and Lewis Speedway, just north of Saint Augustine High School.

The car hit a small room in the home just off the road. SJCFR deemed the home safe if the family wanted to stay in it.

No one was injured in the crash.

The SJCFR Fire Marshal and St. Johns County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.