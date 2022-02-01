Jax River Jams free concert series returns to Jacksonville in April

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A four-week free concert series is returning to Downtown Jacksonville this spring. From country, rock to hip-hop, individuals will be able to see national headliners perform at the Riverfront Plaza.

Jax River Jams will begin on Thursday, April 7, and continue each Thursday of the month, ending on April 28.

April 7: Rock Band Spin Doctors, Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel

April 14: Boyz II Men

April 21: Carly Pearce

April 28: Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

Officials say they hope this initiative will encourage people to visit Downtown Jacksonville while enjoying a safe and entertaining environment.

“We were thrilled to have so many people join us for Jax River Jams last year and look forward to another exciting lineup of artists,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “This concert series brings much-needed energy to Downtown Jacksonville and helps us support our local small business community. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Although the event is held outside, face masks are still required amongst other COVID-19 precautions and social distancing guidelines.