'His potential is endless' | Jacksonville's Paris Winningham credits vocal coach for success on the 'The Voice'

Paris Winningham has lived in JAX since 2014 when we was stationed at Naval Station Mayport. He credits his vocal coach with helping him succeed on 'The Voice.'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville's Paris Winningham has made it to the semi-finals of NBC's The Voice. The Navy veteran credits his Jacksonville vocal coach with helping him make it this far.

"Honestly, I wouldn't still be in this competition if it wasn't for her," Winningham said. "Even from the first song she's been a huge inspiration for me."

Vocal coach Deborah McDuffie and Winningham haven't yet met in person. He's been in Los Angeles for the show, and she's in Jacksonville.

"We haven't even met face to face, and that's what's crazy about it. Like, we created this bond, you know, virtually and now I don't even know if I can continue my career without her, like I have to have Miss McDuffie," Winningham said. "It's amazing to have her in my corner."

McDuffie describes Winningham as a kind and gentle soul.

"You don't find too many folks that humble in this industry," she said. "His potential is endless."

She knows talent. She's worked with some of the best.

"Every song that Paris has sung so far, I've produced the artists who originally sang the record," McDuffie said. "I produced Gladys [Knight], Aretha [Franklin], Luther [Vandoss], Al Green, Denise Williams, James Ingram, the O'Jays, Teddy Pendergrass."

She says he was what it takes to win the whole competition.

"It is such a pleasure and an honor to work with him because he's got the talent, but that's only the beginning," McDuffie said. "And the attributes that take you to the top. He's got him naturally, so I'm honored to be his vocal coach."