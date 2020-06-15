Jax Beach bar employees test positive for COVID-19, bar spends thousands on sanitation

All 49 employees have been tested or are in the process of being tested with seven positive tests and 31 negative so far.

At least seven employees have tested people positive for COVID-19 after the owner of Lynch's Irish Pub had them tested as a precaution.

The testing follows reports of positive tests from several customers who visited the bar on June 6, the same weekend bars reopened in Florida.

General Manager Keith Doherty told First Coast News that when they were first alerted about the potential cases, the pub was closed and employees were sent for testing. The bar was also deep cleaned and sanitized.

He says he believes a customer was the one who initially brought the virus in.

Doherty said just the sanitation alone cost the business over $7,000. All 49 employees have been tested or are in the process of being tested with seven positive tests and 31 negative so far.

He says all seven who tested positive worked June 6.

The bar plans to reopen Tuesday but will require temperature checks for both employees and customers.

The owner of two Jacksonville Beach bars announced Sunday that he is also closing down both of his establishments following concerns over COVID-19.

Fernando M. Meza, the owner of The Tavern on 1st and The Wreck Tiki Bar -- both on 1st Street North -- announced the closure of both bars after becoming aware that customers who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the businesses.