JASMYN announces 'Safe Place' campaign, $1.5 million campus expansion for LGBTQ+ youth

At a time where Pride month and protections — or even support — for the LGBTQ+ community seem to be at ends with each other in the state of Florida, a local organization is reaffirming its commitment and announcing an expansion.

On Wednesday, JASMYN announced the final stage of its $1.5 million campaign that will provide campus enhancements to benefit the LGBTQ+ youth the group serves. Enhancements will include an expanded health clinic, an outdoor classroom and entertainment space, a meditating Zen garden and additional office space.

Leaders say it's all a part of The Safe Place Campaign — an initiative to give marginalized youth a permanent, reliable safe haven with additional sexual health services, education and community services.

“The Safe Place campaign will allow us to triple the size of our health clinic with a building expansion, expand our educational space with an all-weather outdoor classroom pavilion and entertainment space, and connect our three renovated, hundred-year-old buildings for safety and accessibility,” JASMYN CEO Cindy Watson said. "The campaign, essentially, will complete our campus and take us well into the future so we can continue to be here for North Florida’s LGBTQ+ youth.”

JASMYN has raised $1.3 million of its $1.5 million goal and hopes to raise the remaining amount in the coming months, officials said. One donor has reportedly offered to match the first $50,000 raised. Donations can be made by visiting JASMYN.org.

This expansion marks the final installment of a series of renovation and construction projects JASMYN started last year. The group says the updates will help accommodate services for a larger number of local LGBTQ+ youth. A site plan of the expanded campus showed flowering trees, an outdoor projection screen, raised gardens, phone-charging stations and more.

JASMYN's campus is housed in a set of 100-year-old historic buildings on the border of Riverside and Brooklyn. It currently serves an estimated 1,700 young people annually. In addition to more office space for mental health counselors, enhancements will improve fire safety and accessibility issues.

CEO of VyStar Credit Union Brian Wolfburg and his husband, JASMYN board member Jake Wolfburg, are co-chairs of the Safe Place Campaign and were a part of the pre-recorded press conference Wednesday morning.

“At a time when anti-gay and anti-trans legislation is proliferating, JASMYN is reaffirming its 27-year commitment to providing love, support, understanding and resources to LGBTQ+ youth," Jake Wolfburg said.

“This expansion is a testament to the thousands who have walked through our doors feeling alone, misunderstood, rejected and scared, but who emerged with a clear understanding of their own self-worth and the confidence they needed to succeed and reach their potential.”