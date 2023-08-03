Jacksonville's scooter program rolls out new hours, expands locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The scooters are traveling!
The City of Jacksonville announced on Tuesday that the "e-scooter" program is expanding due to it's successful pilot period.
The City has entered contracts with scooter companies Bird and Lime for the next two years. The scooters will now be available for pedestrians to rent and ride in Brooklyn on the Northbank, across the St. Johns River and into the Southbank.
To promote safe riding, the City has adjusted the e-scooter program's hours and limits - Scooters will be available to ride from 5 a.m. until midnight. The speed limit for the scooters is 10 mph when riding on a sidewalk and 15 mph when riding in the right-of-way. All scooter riders are encouraged to wear a helmet but riders under 16 must wear a helmet.