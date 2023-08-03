Jacksonville's scooter program rolls out new hours, expands locations

The scooters will now be available for pedestrians to rent and ride in Brooklyn on the Northbank, across the St. Johns River and into the Southbank.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The scooters are traveling!

The City of Jacksonville announced on Tuesday that the "e-scooter" program is expanding due to it's successful pilot period.

The City has entered contracts with scooter companies Bird and Lime for the next two years. The scooters will now be available for pedestrians to rent and ride in Brooklyn on the Northbank, across the St. Johns River and into the Southbank.