Jacksonville police: Teen injured in accidental shooting

Investigators determined that the teen was hanging out with five other juveniles in an apartment, unsupervised.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police responded to the area of 7000 Arlington Expressway in response to a shooting on Friday night. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot injury in his leg.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined that the teen was hanging out with five other juveniles in an apartment, unsupervised. The teens were playing with the gun and accidentally caused it to misfire, police said.