St. Johns Co. school bus aid arrested on sexual battery charges

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 67-year-old school bus aid on Saturday for charges of lewd and lascivious molestation and sexual battery.

On April 27, a 15-year-old who has been diagnosed with KBG Syndrome, ADHD and a speech impairment, told her family that her bus aid gave her a bracelet. The victim said Dean Heaton touched her thigh while they were riding on the bus, which made her uncomfortable. Multiple children with various disabilities ride on the same bus, according to the arrest report.

Investigators reviewed video from March 30 to April 27 which showed 21 clips of Heaton interacting with and touching the victim. Heaton reportedly sat across from the victim and touched her regularly, for no apparent reason, according to the report.

The victim also told the Child Protective Team coordinator that Heaton put his hands up her shorts, according to the report. Heaton could be seen smelling his fingers after touching the victim in one of the videos.