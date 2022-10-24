Early voting opens in Duval County

Early voting for the November 2022 Midterm Election is open through Nov. 6th.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Polls are opening in Duval County for early voting. The Midterm Elections not only include the contentious race for Governor, but it also includes important local races like Jacksonville Sheriff.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Monday and voters can go to any of the 20 precincts across the county to cast their ballot.

Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said Duval has the largest number of early voting precincts per capita compared to the largest 10 counties in Florida.

All you need is a form of ID that has a photo and signature on it. There are 12 forms that are accepted. Check out the different types they accept here.

Behind the scenes, everything is in order. Hogan explains that the in person voting ballots are counted right on site at the precincts. We got to see the machines locked and lined up ready to be distributed for election day. As for early voting, Hogan says those machines are in place.

“Well everything we do is ahead of time," Hogan said. "So everything has already been distributed. Equipment is there and we are ready to set up. We are ready for Monday morning.”

It’s go time.

Polls open at 20 sites across the country and will stay open for early voting through November 6th.

“We are hoping for a really large turnout in early voting this time because the reason we like that is because it relieves election day," Hogan explained. "Election day is famous for being long lines. If we can get more people voting early, we won’t have long lines on election day.”

Hogan is hoping to see 62 percent voter turnout in Duval for Midterm Elections. That would mean more than 400,000 thousand people voting in one of the 3 ways: mail, early, or on November 8th.