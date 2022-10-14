Candidate for Jacksonville Sheriff Lakesha Burton told to stop wearing JSO uniform

Jacksonville Sheriff Pat Ivey sent Sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton a letter claiming 'unauthorized use of JSO uniform and insignia'.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

First Coast News obtained the letter in which Sheriff Ivey cites a commercial made by Burton in which he claims she "appeared to be representing yourself as an active Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Employee". He goes on to write that she was wearing what appeared to be her JSO uniform, badge and duty belt.

Former JSO Assistant Chief Burton retired from the JSO on March 21, 2022, shortly before she officially filed to join the race for sheriff. Before that, she worked in law enforcement for over 24 years, according to her campaign website. However, she has not been authorized to represent herself as a JSO employee or to wear her uniform since her retirement, according to Sheriff Ivey's letter.

Sheriff Ivey references sections 601.202 and 601.203 in the Jacksonville Municipal Code which prohibit wearing JSO insignia or uniforms without written permission from the sheriff.

Sheriff Ivey wraps up the letter by asking that Burton stop wearing her uniform or any JSO insignia or posting any videos showing her in uniform before alluding to taking legal action if she refuses.

Burton has had to field controversy already during the race to be Jacksonville sheriff. The Republican Party of Duval County previously asked her to withdraw her candidacy after she was accused of violating election laws. The Duval GOP accused Burton's campaign of urging donors to donate multiple times - which reportedly overreached donation limits.

In response Burton's campaign team said "We've seen desperate campaigns before, but we're surprised TK Waters and the Duval GOP are showing their fear this early."