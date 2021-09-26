Jacksonville mayor expected to make 'major announcement' addressing waste collection Monday

Residents have continuously voiced their frustration about missed collections of recyclables and yard waste that is piling up all over Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is planning to address the ongoing issue of waste collection during a news conference Monday morning.

Residents in Jacksonville have continuously voiced their frustration about missed collections of recyclables and yard waste that is piling up all over Duval County.

During a press conference last week, Curry said he's submitted a plan to city council to temporarily suspend recycling in order to prioritize yard waste. Residents would be asked to put recyclables in their household garbage.

Unfortunately, what Jacksonville is experiencing is also occurring around the country due to national labor shortages.

The press conference will be held at City Hall and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Curry will be joined by multiple city council members.