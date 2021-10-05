Jacksonville police hold tribute to fallen officers

JSO and the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30 are remembering the lives of 63 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1840.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from a previous memorial service in 2019. We will be livestreaming Tuesday's ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.)

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is taking time on Tuesday to remember the lives of law enforcement officers who died serving their communities.

JSO, along with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5-30, are holding their annual Police Memorial Day Observance -- Tribute to Our Fallen Officers. The event is set for 10 a.m. at the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall in front of the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The men and women of JSO and surviving family members and friends will be there to honor the 63 law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty since 1840, protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Duval County, JSO said in a news release.

You can watch the observance live here beginning at 10 a.m.

Sheriff Mike Williams will deliver a message, along with a presentation of the Police Memorial Day proclamation by Mayor Lenny Curry. There will also be a rifle salute by the JSO Honor Guard, a "Missing Man" flyover by JSO and partnering agencies and music played by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department's Pipes and Drums.

The 2021 service will also include the unveiling of Police Lt. Christopher Cunningham's name on the Fallen Officers Memorial Wall. Cunningham died Aug. 5, 2020, following complications from COVID-19, which he contracted in the line of duty, according to JSO.

The following road closures will also be in effect before and during the ceremony:

Duval Street between Palmetto Street and Franklin Street is scheduled to be closed from approximately 8 a.m. until after the ceremony on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

A. Philip Randolph Boulevard from Adams Street to Beaver Street is scheduled to be closed from approximately 8 a.m. until after the ceremony on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.