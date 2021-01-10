'He wanted to make a difference in his community': Nassau County deputies remember, honor Joshua Moyers

On Friday, Moyers' team added a blue and white wreath to the memorial that’s been forming around his patrol car outside the sheriff’s office.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Friday marks one week since Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers was shot during a traffic stop in Callahan. He died two days later at the hospital.

Since Moyers' death, there has been a noticeable void at the sheriff's office.

“There is not a person on this family that’s gonna not recognize that he won't be here anymore. So, that's tough," Lt. Brian Blackwell, one of Moyers' shift supervisors explained.

“He loved the work, and I love the work. And we just made a really good team," Sgt. Trevor Zittrower, Moyers' other shift supervisor said.

The "Bravo Team", Nassau County deputies who Moyers worked alongside, say it doesn’t get any worse than losing one of their best, one of their brothers.

Now, both of these deputies will have to hold on to the fond memories of Moyers.

“Funny, loving, happy. The guy was always smiling. Just an all-around great guy, somebody you want to meet, somebody you’d want to be around," Blackwell said.

“Just a man who grew up in this community, and told me every day that he wanted to make his hometown safer. His level of service to this community was out of this world," Zittrower added.

On Friday, they added a blue and white wreath to the memorial that’s been forming around Moyers’ patrol car outside the sheriff’s office.

It was an emotional moment, after what’s been a very emotional week for the team.

Zittrower and Blackwell say they couldn't get through this difficult time alone.

“We’re a family, so we kind of uplift each other. We know there’s still work to do, and we know Josh would be continuing the work as well. So, we’re continuing it for him. We have to be strong," Zittrower said.

“It’s a very tragic situation, but it's very impressive to see this community come together, to see this agency come together, to see law enforcement as a whole come together for this," Blackwell explained.

The Moyers family also released the following statement Thursday.

"Thank you to the community for your outpouring of love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. We know the overwhelming response of support shown to us, is a direct result of the impact josh had on his community.”

The funeral service for Moyers at First Baptist Church of Callahan is scheduled for Saturday morning, but it is not open to the general public. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to NCSO Charities Inc.