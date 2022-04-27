Jacksonville police searching for 'well-dressed criminal'

"Don't let the tux fool ya," posted JSO on Twitter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every girl crazy 'bout a sharp-dressed man. But what if that man also happens to be wanted by police?

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a 'well-dressed criminal' in connection to an auto burglary and credit card fraud incident.

Police did not give any additional details about where or when the alleged crimes occurred.