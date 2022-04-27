Jacksonville police searching for 'well-dressed criminal'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Every girl crazy 'bout a sharp-dressed man. But what if that man also happens to be wanted by police?
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a 'well-dressed criminal' in connection to an auto burglary and credit card fraud incident.
"Don't let the tux fool ya," posted JSO on Twitter.
Police did not give any additional details about where or when the alleged crimes occurred.
If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.