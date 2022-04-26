Two people found shot to death inside home on Jacksonville's Northside, police say

Police say the reported incident happened at 14000 Hollings Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people were found shot to death inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say they initially responded to the 14000 block of Hollings Street around noon in reference to a welfare check on a woman who did not show up to work.

JSO says that a coworker said this was uncharacteristic for her and asked police to check in on her.

JSO says that officers arrived at the home and knocked on the door, to which they received no response. While walking around the home and looking in windows, police say they saw two bodies laying on the floor.

Based on this, JSO made a forced entry into the home and found a man and woman inside suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Police say JFRD responded and pronounced both people dead.

JSO says they are not currently looking for any suspects in this case. The agency said it could not comment on whether this was a murder-suicide based on its active nature.

The couple were in their 40 to 50s, police said.

JSO says two dogs on the property were taken into custody by Animal Care and Protective Services.