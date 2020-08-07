Jacksonville police looking to identify pictured man after fatal Norwood shooting

Police said on June 22, a shooting was reported in the 5600 block of Norwood Avenue. The victim later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Wednesday identifying the below-pictured man who may have information related to a fatal shooting in the Norwood area.

