Jacksonville police looking to identify pictured man after fatal Norwood shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the communities help Wednesday identifying the below-pictured man who may have information related to a fatal shooting in the Norwood area.
Police said on June 22, a shooting was reported in the 5600 block of Norwood Avenue. A victim was taken to a local hospital from the scene, where the victim later died.
The pictured man is believed to have information related to the shooting incident, according to police. Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call police at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.