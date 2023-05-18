Two people in life-threatening condition, one dead after shooting in Moncrief Park area

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report a shooting along Effee Street, left three people in life-threatening condition Wednesday. One person died of their injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people were seriously injured in a shooting near the Moncrief Park area of Jacksonville Wednesday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 3600 block of Effee Street in reference to reported gunfire. Upon arrival, officers found two boys and one adult man, all suffering with life-threatening injuries.

The three people were rushed to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital, shortly after.

The circumstance surrounding this incident are unknown, as the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives are at the scene conducting an ongoing investigation.