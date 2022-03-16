Armed robbery incidents, killings lead to arrests of two men in Jacksonville

Upon arrival to one of the scenes, officers say they located three people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the killing of two men in separate shootings in Jacksonville in 2020.

The shootings took place on Mansion Road and Claudia Spencer Street, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Both incidents were initially thought to be unrelated, but police say they have since connected the two crimes.

JSO has charged Odale Baker, 35 and Latroy Montgomery, 38, with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon, four counts of armed robbery, four counts of kidnapping with a firearm, armed burglary with assault or battery and two counts of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2020, just after 8:30 p.m., JSO responded to reports of a person shot near the 2900 block of Mansion Road.

Upon arrival, officers say they located three people suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the three victims, a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to JSO.

While at the scene on Mansion Road, officers say they responded to the 1100 block of Claudia Spencer Street in reference to a person shot. JSO says a victim was located in a nearby parking lot and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

That person was later identified by police as Oral Baker, 35.

Police say the suspects involved in the original incident on Mansion Road were Oral Baker, Odale Baker and Latroy Montgomery.

JSO says Oral Baker and Montgomery entered the home and at some point became involved in a physical altercation with those inside.

During the altercation, police say Montgomery presented a gun and began firing towards those involved, striking several individuals, including Oral Baker.

As a result of the investigation, police say the suspects involved in the crime were identified and warrants were obtained for the two remaining suspects in the case.

On March 15, 2022, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, both Odale Baker and Latroy Montgomery were located and taken into custody.