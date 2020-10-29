JSO: 1 person dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after shooting inside Arlington Hills home

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Mansion Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after they were shot inside a home in the Arlington Hills neighborhood Wednesday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were called to the scene in the 4900 block of Mansion Road at 8:35 p.m. The victims were three men ages 33, 34 and 52 years old, according to police. Police do not believe any of the victims are the shooter.

JSO said there is no information on a suspect and law enforcement is canvassing for surveillance video and witnesses. There is no credible threat to the public, according to police, and the shooting seems to be contained to the home.

If you have any information about this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.