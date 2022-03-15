Jacksonville rapper Ksoo could be released from jail as judge considers reduction of bond

A bond reduction hearing is set for Friday for Jacksonville rapper Hakeem Robinson, aka Ksoo. He's accused of killing two people in alleged gang-related shootings.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Duval County judge said Monday she'll be considering reducing the bond for a Jacksonville rapper accused of killing two people.

Hakeem Robinson, 23, also known as Ksoo, will be back before Circuit Court Judge Tatiana Salvador on Friday for a hearing to reduce his $3 million bond.

Robinson has been in Duval County jail since September 2020 after being charged with murder in a Jan. 15, 2020 shooting. Police say he shot Charles McCormick, 23, to death. The up-and-coming rapper called Lilbuck was killed at the Dames Pointe Plaza, 7001 Merrill Road.

Robinson's attorneys are arguing that based on his financial status, a $3 million bond is "tantamount to no bond."

After his arrest, a record company testified that it was going to help Robinson bond out of jail. His attorneys say he doesn't have that resource anymore.

"He had the backing of a record company and that's no longer the situation," attorney Taraw Kawass told Judge Salvador on Monday. "I'm asking the court to do an evaluation based on what's happening with his current financial situation."

While he was in jail, Robinson caught another murder charge. This one occurred on Feb. 25, 2019. That's when Jacksonville police say Robinson shot and killed 16-year-old Adrian Gainer Jr., also known as Bibby, at the Hilltop Village Apartments on West 45th Street.

A bond has not been set for Robinson in that case. During a hearing two weeks ago, Robinson's attorney argued that their client should be eligible for an adversary preliminary hearing. In these cases, the defendant is entitled to an adversary preliminary hearing - prior to the filing of the information - or the defendant is to be entitled to release on his own recognizance - after the filing of the information.