Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defends city on Fox News

On the show, Mayor Curry shared more about what's happening downtown and throughout the city of Jacksonville as a whole.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defended the city on Fox News, Saturday night.

Thank you @Kilmeade for the chance to come on the show and share what’s happening in downtown, and throughout Jacksonville. https://t.co/P8Iz8OJQXt — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 9, 2022

Mayor Curry appeared in a segment of 'One Nation' with Brian Kilmeade. The appearance comes after Kilmeade spoke about Jacksonville's potential on Fox and Friends, a week prior.

On the show, Mayor Curry shared more about what's happening downtown and throughout the city of Jacksonville as a whole.