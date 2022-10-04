Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defends city on Fox News

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry defended the city on Fox News, Saturday night.
Mayor Curry appeared in a segment of 'One Nation' with Brian Kilmeade. The appearance comes after Kilmeade spoke about Jacksonville's potential on Fox and Friends, a week prior.
On the show, Mayor Curry shared more about what's happening downtown and throughout the city of Jacksonville as a whole.
Kilmeade owns a home in Ponte Vedra that is worth over a million dollars, according to property records.