Jacksonville man killed during crash on I-295, Merrill Road

FHP says the driver lost control of the wheel while negotiating a curve.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol says a Jacksonville man was killed during a crash Wednesday evening.

The accident happened on I-295 near Merrill Road at around 6:23 p.m.

FHP says an SUV was traveling northbound on I-295. While negotiating a curve the SUV traveled onto the side of the road. The SUV then traveled back onto the road and overturned.

While overturning, the driver of the SUV was ejected from the vehicle, authorities say.