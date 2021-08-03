Troopers looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run on Jacksonville's Westside

The driver of the pickup truck ran from the scene immediately after the collision, says FHP.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's assistance in finding the person responsible for a deadly crash Monday night on Jacksonville's Westside.

Troopers say a 40-year-old man is dead as a result of the hit-and-run crash, which happened at 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Beaver Street at Cahoon Road.

Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Cahoon Road approaching the intersection of Beaver Street when it struck another vehicle's passenger side in the intersection.

Witnesses or anyone having information about this crash are urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 904-301-3700 or *FHP from their cellphone.