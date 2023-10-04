Man arrested for making false official statement about Jacksonville officer

Breion Brown claimed the officer choked him with the seatbelt. After reviewing body camera footage, investigators determined the claim was false.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville man was arrested for 'making a false official statement' on Wednesday, according to police.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested Breion Brown on April 5 after investigating an administrative complaint he filed. The complaint alleged an officer used excessive force and illegally searched him during a traffic stop.

Brown claimed that the officer pulled him out of his car by his neck and choked him with the seat belt. The complaint was signed by Brown, attesting that the information he had given was 'true and accurate', according to JSO.

After the allegation was made, JSO began an Internal Affairs investigation into the officer's reported conduct. After reviewing the body camera footage, investigators determined that Brown's allegations were false, according to JSO. Investigators did not find any other criminal or policy violations in the rest of the body camera footage.

Brown then interviewed by law enforcement but he reportedly reiterated that the allegations he made were accurate and true. The body camera, Brown's claim and interview lead to his arrest, according to JSO.

“As law enforcement, we have a duty to investigate all allegations of wrongdoing and ensure that justice is served. Our officers are held to the highest standards of professionalism and accountability, and we take complaints of misconduct seriously. However, it is equally important to hold those who file blatantly false complaints against our officers accountable," JSO Sheriff T.K. Waters said