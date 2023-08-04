Wine Warehouse owner shares experience after being robbed at gun point

Atlantic Beach Police are still searching for the suspect from Thursday's armed robbery.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTIC BEACH, Fla. — Atlantic Beach Police are still looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.

The owner of Wine Warehouse told First Coast News about the morning he was held at gun point.

"Everything about it was kind of off," said Mark Graeser. "He set my radar off immediately."

Graeser was manning the Wine Warehouse alone Thursday morning when a man walked in wearing a trench coat, what looked like a wig and a mask covering most of his face.

He said the customer told him he had to run to an ATM, and when he came back with cash, he came up to the register.

When Graeser popped open the drawer---

"I looked up and he had the gun pointed at me," said Graeser. "He did the cock thing, 'ch-ch' just to get my attention I guess. He said, 'give me all your money,' so that's exactly what I did."

Graeser says he emptied a few hundred dollars from the drawer, before the man took him to the bathroom and made him lock himself inside.

"That's when I got the most calm was when he locked me in the bathroom," said Graeser. "Well, I locked myself in the bathroom. I just backed away from the door and went, 'Phewww.'"

Graeser waited a while before he came out, only to find the thief was gone, along with three $750 bottles of wine and his wallet.

As if that wasn't enough to go through, within an hour, several thousand dollars was spent at a jewelry store and a clothing store in Regency.

While he waits for an update from police, Graeser has had plenty of support from customers, glad to see their wine guy is ok.

"Support from all my customers, friends, family," said Graeser. "I've had to tell the story a few too many times, but still, it's much appreciated. To know I have that many people who care about me."

Atlantic Beach police is looking for your help to solve this case.