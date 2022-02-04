Nadine Ebri shares a video of her students from 2018 learning the Black National Anthem. People say the video brings them peace.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville educator reflects on her days of being in the classroom and teaching her students Black history.

Nadine Ebri recently shared a video to Twitter showing her students from 2018 singing the Black National Anthem, which many didn't know before she taught them.

"I recently started Twitter last year so I was like ok, let me go ahead and share it and I did and it got a lot of love from people who had never seen that video before," said Ebri.

"It really impacted people and I had people writing me saying.. you know, man, this video moved me to tears," she said.

Ebri says she taught her students the song because it has Jacksonville roots.

It was written and composed by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson in the early 1900's.

Ebri says it was more of the reason to tech her students the lyrics.

"Just seeing students singing a song of triumph and they seem so happy and just not feeling defeated during Black History Month but feeling empowered," said Ebri.

"I know it’s so important to teach about slavery, but we also have to teach what happened before that and how to move forward as well," she said.