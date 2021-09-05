Update: Search extends north to Jacksonville for diver who went missing near Daytona

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville has extended its search and rescue operations Monday for missing diver Jim Evans.
The search began 30 nautical miles east of Daytona Beach on Friday.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the search crews have conducted 62 hours in search patterns and covered more than 2,350 square nautical miles.
Now this week, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Aviators are searching along the coastline from Cape Canaveral to Jacksonville.
"The weather conditions continue to be great as the search continues," said the Coast Guard in a Facebook post.
It was reported that Evans was wearing a multicolor camouflage wetsuit when he went missing.
All mariners are requested to keep a sharp look out when transiting the area, monitor VHF Channel 16 for the Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts, and report any information to Sector Jacksonville via VHF Channel 16.
Evans is a respected lawyer and loving father, according to a report from the Daytona Beach News Journal.