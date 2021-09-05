Update: Search extends north to Jacksonville for diver who went missing near Daytona

#UPDATE U.S. Coast Guard Station Ponce de Leon Inlet will be joining the CGC SKIPJACK to continue the search for Mr. Evans today. All boaters interested in volunteering can contact the USCG on VHF Channel 16 or at 904-714-7561. If you are going to go out, please monitor VHF Channel 16 for information broadcasts. Those assisting in the search are reminded to stay within the capability of their boat and crew, bring required safety equipment including lifejackets, and be mindful of current weather conditions. #coastguard #uscg #searchandrescue #SAR #ready #relevant #search U.S. Coast Guard Southeast