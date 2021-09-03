Search and rescue operation underway Friday for diver off the coast of Daytona

It was reported the diver was wearing a multicolor camouflage wetsuit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville is conducting a search and rescue operation Friday for a missing diver.

The search is happening 30 nautical miles east of Daytona Beach.

Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater's HH-60 and Station Ponce de Leon Inlet's 45-ft. response boat are in route.

All mariners are requested to keep a sharp look out when transiting the area, monitor VHF Channel 16 for the Urgent Marine Information Broadcasts, and report any information to Sector Jacksonville via VHF Channel 16.

