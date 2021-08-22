U.S. Coast Guard searching off St. Augustine's coast after 2 life jackets found

The St. Johns Sheriff's Office, St. Johns Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard Station Mayport and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Savannah are involved in the search.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Coast Guard are searching off the coast of St. Augustine Sunday evening after finding two life jackets.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville received reports from the St. Johns County dispatch of three dropped 911 calls approximately 10 NM East Southeast of St. Augustine Inlet around 9 a.m.

Authorities say they found potential correlating debris along with two life jackets Sunday afternoon.

Crews plan on treating this like any other search effort and will be searching all night Sunday and all Monday afternoon, a Coast Guard search and rescue controller told First Coast News.

At this time, authorities have not received any reports of missing boats or missing boaters and they are not sure if someone is in distress right now.

The Coast Guard is urging all boaters to keep a sharp lookout when moving through the area.

Boaters are also urged to monitor VHF Channel 16 for information broadcasts, and report any information to Sector Jacksonville via VHF Channel 16 or call 904-714-7561.

#UPDATE U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies searched throughout the day and the Coast Guard will continue the search... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville on Sunday, August 22, 2021