Jacksonville City Council passes bill to ban 'disruptive' behavior during meetings

Some examples of disruptive behavior include cheering, stomping, whistling, waving signs or even audible noises from your cell phone.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report.

The Jacksonville City Council passed a bill banning "disruptive" behavior at meetings on Tuesday night. Fourteen council members voted in favor of the new bill.

Council President Sam Newby introduced the bill in March.

The bill defines disruptive behavior as making a show of support for a political candidate, using threatening language or making offensive gestures, ignoring time limits when speaking or making “any other display of excessive noise, sounds or movement". This could include cheering, stomping, whistling, waving signs or even audible noises from your cell phone.

If an attendee breaks these rules during a council meeting, they could be thrown out of the meeting and barred from returning. The presiding officer could also call security, if they felt it was necessary.