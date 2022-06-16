Jacksonville Mayor Curry responds to questions about recent absence from city events, video to Elon Musk

Mayor Curry was also asked by reporters about some of his recent absences, including the Jacksonville Memorial Day event and the city's bicentennial.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Mayor of Jacksonville took questions from reporters Thursday regarding a video in which he appears with CFO Jimmy Patronis, calling on Elon Musk to bring his business to Florida, specifically Jacksonville.

He also addressed concerns over his recent absences to several city events.

Mayor Lenny Curry has been active on Twitter, tagging Elon Musk in tweets concerning bringing his businesses to the First Coast.

"We are positioned for @SpaceX in Jacksonville," retweeted Curry Wednesday night, along with a video next to Patronis.

"Hey @elonmusk, Whether it’s your exciting @boringcompany, your uplifting @SpaceX, your non-exhausting @Tesla, Florida is the one place that will always accommodate your drive to innovate. DM me or @lennycurry for your personal tour to the land of opportunity. #FloridaIsForWinners," tweeted Patronis.

Curry was asked what his plan would be if Elon responded to the tweet expressing interest.

"You set up a phone call or a zoom, just like my days in business," Curry responded. "And I'll tell you, I know some people that are may have access to Elon, and we're trying to work the back channels to make sure he sees the tweet."

Curry was also asked by reporters about some of his recent absences, including not being in attendance at the Jacksonville Memorial Day event and the city's Bicentennial Celebration.

He was also not in attendance for the vote by City Council on the Confederate monuments bill.

"I mean, you guys can look at my calendar, the last couple of weeks, I've had numerous press conferences, I've been involved with a number of events," he said. "I don't go to city council meeting. So that's not unusual. I don't believe I've ever sat through a city council meeting. It's their job to legislate on the executive branch. And I was this weekend, I was with my daughter."

Curry continued, "I mean, the idea that people are asking me what I was doing when I'm with my seventh grade daughter that has a special day. I'd pick that any day a week over anything else."