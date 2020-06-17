Jacksonville city council member introduces legislation to rename Hemming Park

The green space was established in 1857 by the founder of Jacksonville, Isiah Hart. It was later renamed Hemming Park in 1899 after a Confederate veteran.

Following the removal of the Confederate monument in Hemming Park, Jacksonville Council Member Dennis introduced new legislation Wednesday to rename the park to James Weldon Johnson Park.

“Not only was James Weldon Johnson born and raised in Jacksonville, he has become a historic public figure, known for his famous song, ‘Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,’ said Dennis in a press release. "I think this is a perfect time and way to honor Mr. Johnson, particularly at a time where everyone simply wants to lift their voices and be heard. In addition, today marks his 149th birthday. It is an honor to memorialize him through this piece of legislation."

Johnson was a civil rights activist, composer, writer and lawyer, as well as one of the leading figures in the Harlem Renaissance.

He is credited with writing the song "Lift Every Voice and Sing" with his brother which would later become the official anthem of the NAACP.

The space that is now Hemming Park was established in 1857 by the founder of Jacksonville, Isiah Hart. Before it became Hemming Park it was known as City Park, and later St. James Park.