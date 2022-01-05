Jacksonville chef cooks up biscuits, brunch for Oprah Winfrey and her family

"A favorite at our house is the Flavor Bomb Chicken Sandwich on a fresh baked cheddar biscuit prepared by Chef Kenny Gilbert," posted Oprah.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kenny Gilbert, a chef known for his successful ventures in the Jacksonville area, prepared a New Year's spread for Oprah and her family over the weekend.

Gilbert is known for being Oprah’s former private chef, as well as a local restaurateur. His new place is Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne at 1602 Walnut St.

And Oprah is definitely a fan.

"Of course, Blacked-eyed peas “Hoppin John“ is a staple for our good luck New Year’s Day brunch," Oprah posted on Instagram. "But a favorite at our house is the Flavor Bomb Chicken Sandwich on a fresh baked cheddar biscuit prepared by @chefkennygilbert. Hope all your 2022 dreams manifest with delicious returns!"

Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne explained that Gilbert's recent gig with Oprah is why many patrons haven't seen him out and about in recent days.

"If you haven’t seen @chefkennygilbert in the restaurant recently, it’s because he’s been off cooking @oprah ‘s favorites for her and family and friends — the Fb Hot sandwich served on Jalapeño cheddar biscuit. 🔥 🍗Try what Oprah loves on your next visit to see us!"

At Silkie’s Chicken and Champagne, Gilbert does drop biscuits four ways: buttermilk, jalapeno cheddar, truffle smoked gouda and chive, and plantain ginger and turmeric biscuits.

Gilbert, was voted Jacksonville's Best Chef in Folio's Best of Jax 2018 readers’ poll. In 2019, he cut ties with four of his Jacksonville Beach restaurant concepts including Gilbert's Southern, Gilbert's Hot Chicken, Gilbert's Beach BBQ and Seachasers Lounge but didn't go into specifics.