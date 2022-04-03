A magical experience: Disney on Ice returns to Jacksonville this spring

The show will run from March 31 - April 3, 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mark your calendars and get ready to experience a magical adventure this spring.

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will return to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville for seven fun-filled performances. The show will run from March 31 - April 3, 2022.

Dream Big features everyone's favorite Disney characters including Mickey, Minnie, Miguel, Moana, Elsa, Belle, Genie, and more, highlighting all the magic and adventure of Disney’s tales through world-class figure skating.

The show takes the audience into exciting worlds where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams at live experiences families will never forget.

Advance tickets are available for purchase now for Disney On Ice Preferred Customers. Tickets go on sale to the general public on January 11. Fans can still sign up to become a Disney On Ice Preferred Customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.disneyonice.com or visit the venue box office.

A list of show dates and times can be found below.