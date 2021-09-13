Jacksonville Beach Police looking for individuals in connection to shoe theft

Police say on Aug. 8, the individuals pictured entered Rack Room Shoes on Marsh Landing Parkway and stole shoes.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying several people believed to be connected to a theft in the Marsh Landing area.

Police say on Aug. 8, the individuals pictured below entered the Rack Room Shoes located at 602 Marsh Landing Parkway. They then reportedly selected numerous shoes from the floor display and fled the store without paying.

JBPD says two people entered a gold Toyota. The vehicle has damage to its right rear corner of the rear bumper and missing a hubcap on the front right wheel.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspect or this investigation, please contact Detective Currier at (904) 247-6339, email: scurrier@jaxbchfl.net or First Coast Crime Stoppers at www.fccrimestoppers.com.