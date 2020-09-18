Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue preps for 'dangerous' conditions

Jacksonville Beach Ocean Rescue is getting ready for large waves and strong winds this weekend.
Extra lifeguards will be working and Captain Rob Emahiser says it's imperative that you listen to them. He says the "smart thing to do" this weekend is to spend your day in the sand and not get in the water. Emahiser says children should not be in the water no more than an arm's length away from an adult.
"It's going to be very dangerous," Emahiser said. "We can't emphasize enough to stay right with your kids."
If you are unsure about the conditions, Emahiser says to ask a lifeguard. They're planning for rough surf into next week.